Permacoat defeats Konstrukt in CABC Boysen Cup

PERMACOAT opened its campaign in the Cebu Architects Basketball Club 1st Boysen Cup with a 76-67 win over Konstrukt on the opening day of action on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at the Benedicto Gym in Cebu City.

Permacoat took advantage in the second period, outscoring its opponents 25-13, to build a double-digit advantage they wouldn’t relinquish until the final buzzer.

Miggy Aparri had 21 points and 10 rebounds to push Permacoat to the easy win. Phillip Alegado added 11 points, while Ferdinand Tiro finished with 10.

In other games, Knoxout routed Titan, 83-64, thanks to Darren Morandante, who had 33 points, six assists and five rebounds. Duane Anino also drained five three-pointers on his way to notching 19 points.

Lastly, Nation exploded in the fourth and final period, outhustling Virtuoso 34-13, to nab an 86-68 victory. Virtuoso led by as much as 13 in the first half but lost steam, eventually falling behind in the last 10 minutes of action.

John Buhawe had 26 points and 10 rebounds, while Anthony Bajenting added 25 markers for Nation.