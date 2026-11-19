ORGANIZERS of pop-up markets and bazaars in Cebu City want to pay one permit fee per event based on the number of booths, saying the city’s per-vendor charges can wipe out a small seller’s weekend profit.

Gerard Cosicol, proprietor of UKTB Flea Market (Ukay Ta Bai), presented the proposal on behalf of private pop-up market organizers at the City Council’s public hearing on the proposed 2026 Revenue Code on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026.

Cosicol showed the council a P186,550 assessment from the City Treasurer’s Office for one pop-up market at Axis View Place on Escario St. in uptown area.

Permit costs

Cosicol said the City assessed vendors P2,275 to P3,000 each for a special permit, depending on which food regulatory and garbage fees applied.

Organizers could also face a P5,000 penalty for each vendor operating without a special permit, he said.

Cosicol said talks with Mayor Nestor Archival and tax officials led to a temporary reduction in the assessment to P1,525 per vendor, but organizers still objected to charging vendors each time they joined a bazaar.

Weekend earnings

Many vendors run home-based businesses or are selling for the first time, Cosicol said. A vendor selling stickers, scented candles or handmade perfumes might make P2,000 to P5,000 in profit over a weekend, he said.

At the lower end of that range, a P2,275 permit fee would exceed the vendor’s profit for the event.

Cosicol said weekend markets give entrepreneurs a chance to test products and build a customer base before deciding whether to rent a permanent space.

For vendors who join several bazaars a year, organizers said, the fees can add up to more than an established business pays in taxes at a permanent location.

Fees by booth count

Organizers proposed paying P3,000 for an event with up to 20 booths and P5,000 for one with 21 to 40 booths. The fee would rise to P10,000 for events with more than 100 booths.

The proposal did not specify a fee for events with 41 to 100 booths.

Cosicol said knowing the fee in advance would help

organizers plan each event and comply with city permit rules.

Council review

Councilor Mikel Rama has drafted a Pop-Up and Microenterprise Ordinance that would set separate rules for commercial events held on private property for up to five consecutive days.

The draft includes a proposed P15,000 fine for organizers who violate its provisions.

Councilors said they were open to reviewing how the city assesses weekend bazaars that run for two or three days and night markets that operate for 30 days or longer.

Councilor Pablo Labra II said the city relies on tax revenue to fund public services, but its taxes should be fair and should not impose an unreasonable burden on small businesses.

Council members said they still needed to examine how an event’s duration and the number of participating vendors should affect the fee.

The council will consider the organizers’ position paper alongside submissions from other business groups as it reviews the proposed 2026 Revenue Code. / CAV