Permit to carry firearms suspended in Cebu

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has temporarily suspended the Permit to Carry Firearms Outside Residence (PTCFOR) in entire Cebu in line with the 11th Meeting of the Council of Asean Chief Justices and the Asean Law Association Meeting held from November 17 to 21, 2024, at Shangri-La Mactan in Lapu-Lapu City.

The suspension began at 12:01 a.m. of November 15, 2024, and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. of November 21, 2024.

According to the PNP directive from Camp Crame, only members of the police force, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and other law enforcement agencies performing official duties in uniform are authorized to carry firearms during this period.

The purpose of the suspension is to ensure the safety of delegates from 14 member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean). (AYB)