Perpetua saves Lethals

THE Lethals edged the reigning champions Duggies, 78-76, in the University of the Philippines Cebu Alumni Basketball League on April 27, 2024, at the Sacred Heart Center along D. Jakosalem Street in Cebu City.

With only seconds remaining in the game and the score tied at 76, the Lethals’ Eric Perpetua gathered the loose ball and drove it into the teeth of the Duggies’ defense before dropping it off to Peter Romanillos, who scored the game-winning layup.

Perpetua led the Lethals with 25 points and four assists, while Paul Sanchez had 22 points and three steals to help them move to 2-1. Meanwhile, the Duggies suffered their third loss in a row and dropped to 0-3.

In other games, the ARQ-Tatay Rudy’s extended its winning streak to three with a 53-46 win over Dosmil. Tatay Rudy’s trailed by one, 35-34, heading to the last canto but turned up its defense, holding its foes to only 11 points in the fourth to come away victorious.

Geneking Mercader had a fantastic ballgame with 12 points, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals, while Gilbeys Cabrera had 11 points, three boards, and two dimes. Dwight Remedio also held the middle down, grabbing 11 rebounds and swatting away three shots.

The Angkol Breakers broke into the win column with a 65-63 win over the Emmanuelites. Wyndelle Remonded spearheaded the Angkol Breaker’s charge with 19 points, four assists, and three steals.

Lastly, the Payter Maroons demolished the U.P. Legends, 138-69. / JNP