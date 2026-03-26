Perrine of ‘Superman’ dies at 82

Hollywood actress Valerie Perrine has died at the age of 82.

Perrine passed away on the morning of March 23, 2026, at her home in Beverly Hills, California, reportedly due to complications from Parkinson’s disease.

She was best known for her roles in “Superman: The Movie” (1978) and “Superman II” (1981), which starred Christopher Reeve.

“It is with deep sadness that I share the heartbreaking news that Valerie has passed away,” her friend Stacey Souther wrote in a Facebook post. “She faced Parkinson’s disease with incredible courage and compassion, never once complaining.”

Perrine began her career as a showgirl at the Stardust Resort and Casino in Las Vegas in 1968 before being discovered by a casting director for the film “Slaughterhouse-Five,” which marked the start of her acting career in 1972.

In a 1974 article, The New York Times described Perrine as a “Hollywood sex kitten.” She also gained attention for her appearances in Playboy magazine. / TRC S