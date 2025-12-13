Perry, Trudeau spark talk after new posts

KATY Perry and former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau appeared to make their relationship public through their Instagram posts, even without an official statement.

On Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, fans were surprised — and delighted — by a cheek-to-cheek photo of Perry and Trudeau. Perry later shared a video of the pair eating sushi in Japan with the caption, “Tokyo times on tour and more,” along with a flower and a red heart emoji.

One fan commented, “Oh Canada!!! Making it official!!!” Another wrote, “Your happiness is our happiness. All the love to you!”

The “Roar” singer and Trudeau are both divorced. The two were first spotted on a dinner date in July in Montreal. / TRC