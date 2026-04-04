Persistent heat to bake Philippines

HOT weather is expected to persist across the Philippines in the coming days, with authorities warning of potentially dangerous heat index levels that could affect public health.

In a phone interview, Mark Gales of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the country will continue to experience predominantly sunny conditions this week and into the next, as no weather disturbances are being monitored.

“We still expect hot weather. Within this week and next week, we’ll experience sunny periods,” Gales said.

He noted that the absence of any low-pressure area (LPA) or tropical cyclone means there will be little relief from the heat.

“We are not monitoring any LPA or typhoon at the moment, so we expect continued heat until next week,” he added.

Pagasa said temperatures may range from 25 degree Celsius to 32 degree Celsius but the heat index — or how hot it feels to the human body — could reach 35 degree Celsius to 39 degree Celsius.

“Extreme caution”

Gales said this falls under the “extreme caution” category, where heat-related illnesses become more likely, especially with prolonged exposure to direct sunlight.

“This means people may experience heat cramps, heat exhaustion and possibly heat stroke,” he said.

Pagasa urged the public to take precautionary measures to avoid heat-related health risks.

Gales advised staying hydrated and avoiding beverages such as coffee, tea and soft drinks during peak heat hours.

“I advise everyone to stay hydrated and drink plenty of water,” he said.

He also warned against strenuous outdoor activities, particularly from late morning to afternoon when temperatures and heat index levels peak.

“If possible, avoid going out during those times because of the heat,” Gales said.

“If you really need to go out, bring protection from the sun like an umbrella or a hat.”

He also recommended wearing light-colored clothing to reflect heat and reduce discomfort.

As hot and dry conditions persist, authorities reminded the public that heat can be as dangerous as storms when proper precautions are ignored. / ABC