Person of interest in missing woman's case in Argao identified

FOLLOWING the finding of human remains thought to be those of Mary Mae Mier Oyanguren, 32, a resident of Sitio Dubdub, Barangay Talaga, Argao, who had been reported missing since May 11, 2024, the Argao police have already identified a person of interest and the likely motivation.

Mier was last seen at her place of employment in Sitio Ticoy, Barangay Bogo, Argao on May 11 at noon.

The victim’s husband, Richard Oyangoren, 41, and 15-year-old daughter positively identified the victim’s possessions found near the bones, such as ID, necklace, lipstick, a sling bag and sandal.

Police Master Sergeant Franklin Payusan Dian, the case investigator from Argao Police Station, said they are just waiting for the DNA test results in order to determine whether the human remains are the victim’s. (DVG, TPT)