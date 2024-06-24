Personal data of JFC, subsidiaries hacked

JOLIBEE Foods Corp. (JFC) informed the local bourse of a cybersecurity incident involving a personal data breach, affecting the company and a number of its subsidiaries. JFC has submitted the necessary notification to the National Privacy Commission. The company said it is addressing the incident and has implemented its response protocols and deployed enhanced security measures to further protect the Company’s and its subsidiaries’ data against threats. It has also launched its investigation on the matter to understand the scope of this incident and is currently working with the relevant authorities and experts in its investigation. JFC confirms that its e-commerce platforms and those of its subsidiaries’ brands are unaffected by this incident and remain operational. / PR