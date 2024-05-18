Cebu

Personal grudge seen as reason behind the stabbing incident in Lapu-Lapu City

A 20-YEAR-OLD man sustained several stab wounds in the body after being attacked by two male teenagers around 4 p.m. on Friday, May 17, 2024, in G.Y. Dela Cerna Street, Barangay Poblacion, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

Personal grudge was thought to be the motive of the incident.

The victim, Chris Niño Nuñez Aparre, had just alighted from the public utility jeepney, when a certain John and Adrian, both 17 years old and residents of Lapu-Lapu City, stabbed him in different parts of the body.

Aparre was rushed to a hospital in Lapu-Lapu City, but was later transferred to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City for further treatment.

John was arrested during a follow-up operation by the operatives of Lapu-Lapu Police Station 3 under station commander Major Jaypee Dagami, while Adrian is still at large. (DVG, TPT)

