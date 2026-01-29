Personalized video greetings ‘no longer allowed’ for Kapamilya stars

Questions have surfaced online over reports that Kapamilya artists are no longer allowed to accept personalized video greeting requests from fans.

The greetings, which are often requested for birthdays or special occasions, reportedly involve fans asking artists to record short, personalized messages for friends or relatives.

According to industry chatter, ABS-CBN has issued a memo advising its talents under Star Magic to stop accommodating such requests.

The reported move follows complaints that some individuals allegedly monetized these video greetings without authorization, or created issues when artists declined requests.

As of posting, ABS-CBN has not released a public statement confirming the policy. / TRC S