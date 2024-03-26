Pertussis claims lives of 6 infants in Central Visayas

SIX infants in Central Visayas have died due to pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough.

Dr. Eugenia Mercedes Cañal, regional epidemiologist of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH 7), said Tuesday, March 26, 2024, that in the region, there are 42 confirmed pertussis cases with 115 suspected cases since January.

Pertussis, caused by the bacterium Bordetella pertussis, is a highly contagious respiratory infection that affect people of all ages, particularly infants aged zero to two months.