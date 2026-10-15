Peso breaches P63 per dollar for first time

THE Philippine peso weakened past the P63-per-dollar level for the first time on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, hitting an intraday low of P63.06 during morning trading, according to data from the Bankers Association of the Philippines (BAP).

The local currency weakened to as low as P63.15 before closing Thursday’s trading at P63.06:$1, BAP data showed.

Even as the US dollar weakened slightly from its highest level in 18 months, the peso continued to fall. This happened despite higher-than-expected US inflation.

A weaker peso makes imported goods, including fuel, food and raw materials, more expensive, potentially pushing up inflation and the cost of living. Consumers and businesses that rely on imports are most affected, while companies with dollar-denominated debts face higher repayment costs in peso terms.

Meanwhile, OFW families, exporters and businesses earning in dollars benefit from better peso conversion, although higher costs and prices may offset these gains.

Inflation

Last month, Philippine inflation rose to 7.2 percent in September, up from 6.1 percent in August, driven largely by rising food, transport, and housing costs.

In Cebu, the three highly urbanized cities recorded higher inflation in September 2026, according to Philippine Statistics Authority 7. Cebu City posted the highest rate at 8.4 percent, followed by Mandaue at 6.8 percent and Lapu-Lapu at five percent.

Economists have said the peso’s weakness was pressured by a strong US dollar, high US interest rates, and rising oil prices, which could drive up inflation and the cost of imports. / CSL