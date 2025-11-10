Peso strengthens vs. US dollar, stocks down

THE peso strengthened against the US dollar on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, but the local bourse’s main index slipped as investors remain cautious following the weaker-than-expected economic growth in the third quarter of 2025.

The local currency improved to 58-level after ending the week’s first trading session at 58.96, from 59.04 close last Friday, Nov. 7, 2025.

It started the trade sideways at 58.98 and traded between 58.79 and 59.07. The average for the day stood at 58.93.

Volume increased to US$1.38 billion from $1.21 billion at the end of last week.

On the other hand, the Philippine Stock Exchange index shed 0.99 percent to 5,702.64 points, and All Shares by 0.46 percent to 3,498.43 points.

Only the Mining and Oil index gained during the day after rising by 7.19 percent.

The services index, meanwhile, registered the biggest drop among the sectoral gauges after it fell 1.36 percent.

It was trailed by Financials, 1.34 percent; Property, 0.78 percent; Holding Firms, 0.48 percent; and Industrial, 0.32 percent.

Volume reached 1.86 billion shares amounting to P6.96 billion.

Decliners led advancers at 100 to 85, while 56 shares were unchanged.

Luis Limlingan, Regina Capital Development Corp. head of sales, said “the Philippine market ended lower despite cheaper valuations following the release of the GDP (gross domestic product) figures.”

Growth, as measured by GDP, expanded by four percent in the third quarter this year, lower than year-ago’s 5.2 percent and quarter-ago’s 5.5, traced to drop in business and consumer confidence due to governance issues in the country during the period.

“Investors remain cautious about entering the market as concerns over macroeconomic conditions persist. In addition, more firms are releasing their earnings, contributing to the overall mixed sentiment in the market,” Limlingan added. / PNA