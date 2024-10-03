Pesquera questions CPA’s fence installation, raises heritage concerns

A CEBU City councilor has raised concerns over an unauthorized fence installation by the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) near the historic Compania Maritima building, potentially violating heritage laws and city regulations.

During a privilege speech on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, Councilor Jocelyn “Joy” Pesquera criticized the CPA’s wharf extension project, particularly questioning its impact on heritage sites.

The project, which includes a reinforced concrete wharf behind the National Museum of the Philippines-Cebu (formerly Malacañan sa Sugbo), may obstruct views of both the Compania Maritima and Cebu City Hall from the sea.

Pesquera revealed blueprints of a proposed CPA Mega Terminal Maritima Development, which she obtained from suspended Mayor Michael Rama.

The plans allegedly include a hotel and casino development in the area; however, the CPA has denied these claims, stating there are no plans for either a mega terminal with Megawide or casino development.

The councilor emphasized that her immediate concern focuses on the fence installation, which she believes may lack proper permits from the City Government. She called on the Office of the Building Official (OBO) to verify whether the CPA secured necessary permits for the fence construction.

Pesquera has called for several actions, including:

An OBO investigation into the fence’s permit status;

A DPWH evaluation of the South Coastal Road Tunnel’s structural integrity;

Increased vigilance from city planning officials regarding projects that might obstruct views of heritage structures; and

A request to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to grant the City Government administration rights over disputed land parcels.

Questions have also emerged regarding the CPA’s authority over the project area. Pesquera noted that documentation of the Cebu South Coastal Road construction shows the CPA had no involvement in the original project, which was developed and is maintained by the Cebu City Government.

The dispute over the area has a contentious history. In December 2022, the CPA received a favorable preliminary injunction from the Regional Trial Court Branch 10, preventing the Cebu City Government from occupying the area. This affected the ongoing Carbon Market redevelopment project by Cebu2World Development Inc., a Megawide Construction Corp. subsidiary.

Background

The CPA and Cebu City Government have an ongoing dispute:

December 2022: CPA obtained an injunction against the City Government’s occupation of the area where Compania Maritima stands and its vicinity.

March 2024: The City filed cases against CPA for unauthorized construction.

April 2024: The City personnel forcefully entered CPA premises; CPA filed a complaint against Rama.

Rama maintains that the Compania Maritima premises belong to the Cebu City Government, citing concerns about protecting the area’s heritage value from potential development plans. / EHP