Pet adoption station in Cebu opens permanently

Cebu is wagging its way into a new era of pet-friendly living. Pet parks are popping up across the city, restaurants are opening their doors to furry diners and malls are starting to welcome their shoppers’ four-legged companions, too.

On Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, just in time for World Animal Day, fur parents, rescued puppies and animal lovers filled the garden rotonda of 8 Banawa Centrale (8BC). The celebration carried an extra layer of meaning as World Animal Day coincided with the feast of St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals.

A Holy Mass and blessing of pets opened the day, followed by a ribbon-cutting for its first permanent pet adoption station, a veterinary talk and a community program that truly showed just how intentional this project was.

Beginnings

The Happy Tails Pet Adoption Station, built in partnership between 8BC and the dog advocacy group Happy Tails, is a space born from compassion. The space was designed and constructed free of rent by 8BC and supported by neighbors, merchants and volunteers who believe every Aspin (Asong Pinoy) deserves a second chance.

The beginnings were humble. When 8BC first opened in 2023, a few stray dogs lingered at the site after the construction crews had gone. Instead of having them impounded, 8BC reached out to Happy Tails. “We were guided by Happy Tails and they came regularly to feed the dogs. One of them gave birth and that was our very first adoption drive. We only had a small crate in the basement then — but from that little effort, the idea for a permanent station grew,” shared Maya Franco-Young of 8BC, who also designed the doghouse at the new station.

Founded in 2019, Happy Tails has long been a staunch advocate for animal welfare, guided by the Five Freedoms of Animal Welfare: freedom from hunger and thirst, discomfort, pain, injury, disease, fear and distress and the freedom to express natural behavior.

Since partnering with 8BC, Happy Tails has seen countless rescued puppies go through rehabilitation, vaccinations and a careful screening process before being matched with forever homes. “We don’t hand over newly rescued puppies right away. They need to be healthy, rehabilitated and prepared to adjust to their new families,” explained Happy Tails co-founder and president Hazel Aguisanda. She also noted how meaningful the partnership was, as adoption stations were once limited to temporary weekend pop-ups in malls — making a permanent space a generous and game-changing gift.

Gladys Joy Sabater of Happy Tails also shared that the rescued puppies come from different litters, sometimes even siblings. “We will put out seven to 10 puppies at this new adoption station and they’re all vaccinated and dewormed before adoption. After the adoption, new pet owners also receive freebies from partner pet stores,” she said.

Lessons from the vet

To guide new adopters, Dr. Krysta Riza Jacalan Pontillas of Animal Wellness Veterinary Hospital and Clinics shared practical advice. From creating safe spaces at home and puppy-proofing environments to proper grooming, vaccination tracking and nutrition, the talk emphasized that adoption is just the beginning of a lifelong commitment. “Dogs need time to adjust. What matters most is creating a calm, safe space where they can feel secure,” she advised.

After the earthquake

But this October, the mission grew even larger. Just days before the launch, a 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck Cebu, displacing families and their pets. Some images of dogs shielding families or wandering in search of their owners went viral, stirring collective compassion.

In response, the adoption station also became a donation hub. Guests dropped off dog food, rice, veterinary supplies and other essentials, proving that even those not ready to adopt could still help. “Donations big or small matter. Even rice helps, since many of our rescues eat rice mixed with dog food. What we can’t accept are items harmful to dogs like chocolates, grapes, or raisins,” said Happy Tails volunteer Vance Ramz. Last Monday, Oct. 6, the first wave of donations departed for the north, with the group committed to going barangay by barangay to reach affected pets.

With Cebu steadily becoming more pet-friendly, the partnership between 8BC and Happy Tails stands as an example of how businesses and communities can come together to make space not just for people but for the animals who live alongside them.

For those who want to adopt, donate, or simply be part of the journey, the Happy Tails Adoption Station at 8BC is now open.