Pet adoptions up 1,500 percent

THE Cebu City Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) reported higher revenues and a surge in pet adoptions in April 2026, while continuing its enforcement of meat safety and animal welfare regulations.

In its monthly report submitted to Mayor Nestor Archival on May 22, the department said it generated P2.13 million in income in April, up one percent from the same month last year.

From January to April, total collections reached P9.83 million, reflecting a 14 percent year-on-year increase across its City Meat Inspection Service (CMIS), Animal Health, Fishery and Administrative divisions.

The report also highlighted a sharp increase in pet adoptions. Sixteen animals were adopted in April, up from just one in the same month last year. The department attributed the 1,500-percent increase to social media promotion through Archival’s official Facebook page, which boosted public interest in adoption drives.

Adoption activities were also held at Ayala Central Bloc alongside rabies vaccination and pet registration services.

Pet registrations likewise increased to 1,451 from 916 during the same period last year.

Meat safety

The CMIS condemned 743.3 kilograms of meat and animal by-products in April, including 166 kilograms rejected during ante-mortem inspections and 577.03 kilograms condemned after slaughter.

Authorities cited pneumonia, cirrhosis, jaundice, abscesses and fractures in hogs as the most common reasons for condemnation.

At Wella’s PDP, 60 avian heads were discarded due to overscalding, hematoma and other defects.

An additional 90.54 kilograms of meat products were confiscated for violations such as improper handling, sale of “hot meat,” unauthorized retail sale of mechanically deboned meat (MDM) and the absence of meat inspection clearances.

The division issued seven stern warnings and 18 citation tickets.

Registered private slaughterhouses processed 8,167 hogs and 53,629 dressed chickens during the month, while NMIS-accredited facilities RDC and Wella’s PDP handled 2,235 hogs, 118 cattle and 65,835 dressed chickens.

CMIS also conducted seminars on hygienic meat handling for vendors and processors from upland barangays at the Cremdec Training Center, as well as a consumer awareness session in Barangay Cambinocot on the importance of Meat Inspection Certificates.

Animal health

The Animal Health Division submitted eight rabies samples for testing, five of which were positive. No human rabies cases were recorded.

A total of 3,048 animals were vaccinated against rabies, while 366 underwent neutering or castration and 435 were spayed.

The Catch-Neuter-Vaccinate-Release (CNVR) program covered 107 animals, lower than the 141 recorded in April 2025.

The city animal clinic served 344 clients, providing diagnostics, chemotherapy, dental procedures and other specialized veterinary services.

Meanwhile, the Animal Welfare Program handled five cases involving neglect, maltreatment and stray animal concerns, resulting in citations, barangay referrals and CNVR endorsements. Seven animal facilities were also certified during the month.

The division conducted information campaigns in barangays and public markets, including rabies awareness activities at Taboan Public Market, and joined community discussions on the enforcement of the Animal Welfare Ordinance.

Mobile veterinary services were deployed to several barangays, including Sirao, Guadalupe, Tisa, Talamban, Taptap, Calamba, San Nicolas Proper, Capitol Site, Busay and Basak San Nicolas.

Fisheries, administration

The Fishery Division inspected 2.55 million kilograms of fish and marine products in April, slightly lower than the 2.58 million kilograms recorded in the same month last year. A total of 84,883 containers were processed.

Re-inspections in markets and supermarkets covered 278,018.8 kilograms of fish products, while 169 fish vendors were monitored. The division also conducted information drives on fishery ordinances at Taboan market.

The CMIS Registration and Licensing Unit collected P134,900 in April, including P18,000 in penalties. / CAV