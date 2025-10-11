PET bins mandated to fuel plastic-asphalt road program

THE Cebu City Council is being urged to require all business establishments, City Government offices and facilities within the city to provide designated containers for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles.

The measure aims to support the City’s solid waste management and environmental protection programs.

In a proposed resolution by Councilor Harry Rosales Eran, the measure promotes responsible plastic disposal and encourages recycling practices. It aligns with Republic Act (RA) 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000.

Eran said the City Government is committed to promoting sustainable waste management practices and reducing plastic pollution. He described the improper disposal of PET bottles as a “significant contributor to environmental degradation.”

“The active participation of business establishments in the reduction, recovery and recycling of PET bottles is vital in addressing the growing problem of plastic waste,” the resolution said.

He added that providing designated collection containers for PET bottles in commercial and government establishments “can encourage responsible consumer behavior, facilitate recycling and help ensure that PET bottles are diverted from landfills and waterways.”

RA 7160 mandate

The proposal also recognizes the mandate under RA 7160, or the Local Government Code of 1991. This law empowers local government units to promote the general welfare of their constituents, including measures that preserve health, safety and environmental protection.

Under Eran’s proposal, the Sangguniang Panlungsod secretary will furnish copies of the resolution to all business establishments within Cebu City for their “information, guidance and appropriate action.”

Plastic for roads

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival has begun turning plastic waste into road materials by incorporating shredded PET bottles into asphalt.

Archival said the project addresses both the City’s limited supply of asphalt and the need for more sustainable infrastructure solutions.

Archival explained that Barangay Apas has some of the worst road conditions in the city. Due to the limited supply of asphalt, they opted to use available resources.

He said they shredded PET bottles that morning, brought them to the batching plant and mixed them with aggregates and base materials. That mixture was then used to pave the roads in Apas.

A batching plant is a facility where precise amounts of cement, sand, aggregates and water are combined to produce concrete.

This effort aligns with a recent policy shift by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), which approved the use of PET plastic bottles as an additive to reinforce asphalt roads.

The move supports President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s infrastructure program. Former DPWH secretary Manuel Bonoan issued a Department Order that formally allows the use of PET waste in hot-laid asphalt mix for road surfacing.

This follows the 2024 implementation of a similar initiative using Low-Density Polyethylene plastic bag waste in road construction. It is now officially part of the DPWH’s Standard Specification for Highways, Bridges and Airports (Volume II). The standard is integrated into the Department’s Project and Contract Management Application to ensure consistent use across the country. / CAV