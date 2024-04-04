Pet owners urged to protect animals from heat stroke

AMID the scorching heat from the El Niño phenomenon and the dry hot season, the Cebu City veterinarian advised pet owners to protect their animals from heat stroke.

Jessica Maribojoc, the head of Cebu City's Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF), emphasized the vulnerability of animals, particularly household pets during the "summer" season.

This includes local dogs or "aspins," as well as short double and triple-coated, short-snouted breeds of dogs, and other species of pets, that should not be exposed to high temperatures to avoid heat strokes.

"To our pet owners, the heat is rising and one of the most important things that we should look after is the animals, especially our pets," she said on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

Based on the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) database, Cebu's heat index will be as high as 38 degrees Celsius until Friday, April 5.

Maribojoc shared crucial tips to pet owners in taking proactive measures to combat the excessive heat, and one is to avoid bringing pets on travels, particularly during periods of intense heat.

She said transportation in hot conditions can exacerbate the risk of heat stroke for animals, making it safer to leave them at home in a cool and comfortable environment.

The veterinarian stressed that pet owners should refrain from tying their pets, especially in areas at home lacking shade, as it constitutes a violation of animal rights.

Additionally, pet owners are encouraged to schedule walks for their pets during cooler times of the day, such as early morning or late afternoon, and to refrain from outdoor activities between the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

These measures can help minimize the risk of heat-related illnesses while allowing pets to engage in physical activity during more temperate conditions.

Maribojoc recommended improving ventilation with electric fans and, if possible, using air conditioning for pets with double or triple-coated breeds to ensure their comfort and safety indoors.

"Even though you place them in air-conditioned places, they can still feel the heat," she said, thus, she suggests placing these pets in conducive shelters with enough water.

Double and triple-coated dog breeds possess thick, multi-layered fur that insulates and protects them from various weather conditions.

Examples include the Siberian Husky, Golden Retriever, German Shepherd, Alaskan Malamute, Chow Chow, and Bernese Mountain Dog for double-coated breeds.

Triple-coated breeds, such as the Newfoundland, Samoyed, Great Pyrenees, Akita, Shiba Inu, and Tibetan Mastiff, have an extra layer of fur for added insulation and protection.

She emphasized the need to care for short-snouted breeds of dogs, also known as brachycephalic breeds, such as pugs and Shih Tzus.

She said these dogs have small noses or flat faces, which can lead to difficulty breathing due to their unique anatomical features.

Maribojoc said if pets exhibit signs of heat stress, such as excessive panting, salivating, or drooling, and possess bright red gums, owners are advised to assist them in lowering their body temperature.

She clarified that drooling does not necessarily mean that the pet dog has rabies but is a sign that it is feeling the heat.

Maribojoc said that cold water for drinking can hydrate pets and alleviate heat-induced discomfort.

Additionally, creating a bed of ice can help cool down pets, but a cloth lining should be placed on top of the ice to ensure their comfort.

Maribojoc warned that if from bright red, the pet's gums turn to bluish-grey then it is a sign that the pet is experiencing heat stroke at critical levels and should be rushed to the nearest veterinary clinic or hospital. (KJF)