Peta denies Atasha Muhlach skipped auditions

THE Philippine Educational Theater Association (Peta) has firmly denied claims that Atasha Muhlach did not go through the audition process before being cast as Annie Batungbakal in “Bongga Ka ‘Day: The Musical,” which will be staged at the Newport Performing Arts Theater this September.

Melvin Lee, Peta president and Peta Plus program director, addressed the issue to refute rumors being spread by Atasha’s critics.

“Atasha delivered a strong audition, showcasing solid singing, dancing and stage presence,” Melvin said in a statement.

“She displayed natural chemistry with the male actors and blended seamlessly with the ensemble of triple-threat theater performers. More importantly, she brought the charisma, warmth and panache needed for Annie Batungbakal, with the charm and look to convincingly lead the production… Overall, she proved to be a strong choice for the role.”

According to reports, Atasha was accompanied during the audition by her grandmother, Elvie Gonzales, the mother of her mom, Charlene Gonzales.

Around 300 hopefuls auditioned for the role alongside Atasha, but she was ultimately chosen because of the charm and cuteness she brought to the character. / TRC S