Petecio Advances: Marcial, Sanchez out

MANILA – A second Filipino boxer is through to the Round of 16 after Nesthy Petecio scored a unanimous decision win in the women’s 57-kilogram class over Jaismine Lamboria of India in the Paris Olympics past midnight Wednesday (PH time).

Three judges scored it 30-27 and the other two 29-28, all for the 32-year-old Petecio, silver medalist in 2021 Tokyo.

She will take on first-time Olympian Amina Zidani of France on Aug. 3.

“Your dedication, hard work and skill continue to inspire us all. Let’s keep the support and cheers going!” the Philippine Olympic Committee posted on Facebook to celebrate the opening-round win.

Aira Villegas kicked off the five-member boxing team’s bid with a similar unanimous decision win over Morocco’s Yasmine Mouttaki in the women’s 50kg early Monday (PH time). She takes on Algeria’s Roumaysa Boualam on Aug. 2 at 2:16 a.m. (PH time).

Filipino boxer Eumir Marcial and swimmer Kayla Sanchez, on the other hand, bid their Paris Olympics medal hopes goodbye early Wednesday as they were sent home following their events.

Marcial was on the wrong end of one of the biggest upsets so far in the boxing event as the 2021 bronze medalist fell prey to Olympic debutant Turabek Khabibullaev of Uzbekistan at the North Paris Arena.

The 20-year-old Khabibullaev caught Marcial by surprise in the first two rounds, banking on superb technical boxing to outpoint him six minutes in.

Marcial turned things around in Round 3 in hopes of scoring a much-needed knockout, but despite getting the nod from three judges in that round, it was not enough to prevent Khabibullaev from scoring the unanimous decision win.

Judge Shawn Reese had it 30-27, while Bachir Abbar, Holger Kussmaul, Jeffery Verhoeven, and Atarbayar Byambabayar all scored the bout 29-28 in favor of Khabibullaev, who is now 2-0 in the competition.

Seeded seventh in the competition, Marcial bid adieu after just one match.

Minutes later, Sanchez was also shown the door after missing the medal round cut in the women’s 100-meter freestyle swimming event at the Paris La Defense Arena.

Sanchez finished seventh in Heat 2 of the semifinals and 15th overall, way outside of the Top 8, with a time of 54.21 seconds -- a bit slower than her 53.65-second run in the preliminaries on Tuesday night, which set the new national record in the said swim style.

World record holder Sarah Sjoestroem of Sweden headlines the finalists in the said event after finishing third in Heat 2 with a time of 52.87 seconds, just a photo finish shy of winning the heat against Australia’s Mollie O’Callaghan (52.75) and China’s Yang Junxuan (52.81).

On Thursday, the Philippine spotlight will shine brightest on Carlo Yulo when he competes in the men’s artistic gymnastics all-around at 12:15 a.m. at Bercy Arena.

His floor exercise final will be on Aug. 3 and the vault on Aug. 4.

As of 4:30 pm Wednesday (PH time), Japan paces the medal standings with a 7-2-4 gold-silver-bronze tally, followed by China (6-6-2), Australia (6-4-1), France (5-9-4), South Korea (6-3-3), United States (4-11-11), Great Britain (4-5-3), and Italy (3-4-4).

Hong Kong, Canada and Germany have two gold medals apiece, while Kazakhstan, South Africa, Belgium, Ireland, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, and New Zealand have one each. / PNA