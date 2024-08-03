Petecio joins Villegas, Paalam in Paris Olympics q’finals

NESTHY Petecio is into the quarterfinals of women’s boxing 57-kilograms after ousting hometown bet Amina Zidani via split decision early Saturday (PH time).

Four judges scored it 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 29-28 for Petecio. A lone judge gave it to Zidani, 29-28.

Teammates Aira Villegas (women’s 50kg) and Carlo Paalam (men’s 57kg) are also quarterfinalists. Another win means sure bronze.

“CAN -- Carlo, Aira, and Nesthy, so we can,” the 32-year-old Davao del Sur native told One News.

Also on Saturday, EJ Obiena’ pole vault qualification starts at 4:10 p.m.; Carlos Yulo vies for a medal in the men’s gymnastics-floor exercise final starting at 9:30 p.m.; and Paalam goes for the win that will send him to the medal round at about 9:45 p.m., all PH time.

On Sunday, Lauren Hoffman begins her women’s 400-meter hurdles bid from 6:35 p.m. onwards while John Cabang Tolentino’s men’s 110-meter hurdles competition opens Aug. 6 from 4:50 p.m., both PH time.

China was still atop the leaderboard as of 1 p.m. with 13-9-9 gold-silver-bronze, host France has 11-12-13, Australia 11-6-5, USA 9-18-16, Great Britain 9-10-8, Japan 8-4-6 and South Korea 7-5-4. / PNA