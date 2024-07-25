Petecio, Paalam to carry PH flag in olympics opening

MANILA – Boxers Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medalists, will carry the Philippine flag in the unique opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics on Friday (early Saturday morning, July 27, 2024, PH time).

“We’ll be a proud and hopeful 16-strong Team Philippines in the opening ceremony,” Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said on Wednesday. He will sit in the Olympic Family section on a bank along the Seine River.

Joining Petecio and Paalam are fellow boxers Aira Villegas and Hergie Bacyadan, hurdlers Lauren Hoffman and John Cabang Tolentino, swimmers Kayla Sanchez and Jarrod Hatch, gymnast Aleah Finnegan, and fencer Samantha Catantan.

Chef de Mission Juanito Victor “Jonvic” Remulla and sports officials Michael Angelo Vargas (swimming), Marcus Manalo (boxing), Cynthia Carrion Norton (gymnastics), Patrick Gregorio (rowing), and Agapito “Terry” Capistrano (athletics) will also be on the boat assigned for the Philippines in the spectacular ceremony that starts at 7:30 p.m. (1:30 a.m. in Manila).

Tolentino said boxer Eumir Felix Marcial, gymnast Carlos Yulo, and rower Joanie Delgaco will not join the parade as their competitions start on Saturday. Pole vaulter Ernest John “EJ” Obiena, on the other hand, has pre-Games preparations in Normandy.

Weightlifters Vanessa Sarno, John Febuar Ceniza, and Erleen Ann Ando are still training in Metz and will check in at the Olympic Village on Aug. 6.

“The schedule of our Olympian athletes have been meticulously crafted by their coaches so there won’t be hitches as they approach their competition days,” said Tolentino, who met former multiple pro boxing champion Gennadiy Gennadyevich Golovkin who is with the Kazakhstan boxing team, while doing the rounds at the Athlete Village.

The other members of Team Philippines are gymnasts Emma Malabuyo and Levi Ruivivar, golfers Bianca Pagdangan and Dottie Ardina, and judoka Kiyomi Watanabe.

The Paris Games organizers described the opening ceremony as “bold, original and unique” as for the first time in Olympic history, the opening will not take place in a stadium.

The traditional parade of athletes will cover 6 km. on the Seine River with boats assigned to each delegation and equipped with cameras, passing the most iconic Paris landmarks. / PNA