Petition to stop Carbon Market project denied anew

The Cebu City Regional Trial Court (RTC) has denied anew the petition of former mayor Tomas Osmeña to restrain the development of the Carbon Market through a joint venture agreement (JVA) to avoid a premature decision.

In the order dated July 10, 2024, RTC Branch 58 Judge Ma. Lynna Adviento said that granting Osmeña’s petition would be prejudging the case.

The judge said in the order that it is evident that injunction is one of the main reliefs prayed by the former mayor, adding, “...in determining the propriety of granting the provisional relief prayed for, the court will necessarily, albeit preliminarily, determine whether the JVA is contrary to law, morals, good customs, or public policy, or that it violates the Constitution. It would, in effect sustain the petitioner’s claim that the JVA is void and reject the grounds for dismissal raised by the respondents such as, for instance, that the petitioner is guilty of forum shopping.”

The judge cited in her decision the City of Iloilo vs. Honrado case, where the Supreme Court emphasized the proscription against granting an application for a temporary restraining order or a preliminary injunction where injunction is the main relief sought in the action.

“The essential office of preliminary injunction is to preserve the rights of the parties before the final adjudication of the issues. Where injunction is the main relief sought in the action, therefore, the trial court should desist from granting the plaintiff’s application for temporary restraining order or writ of preliminary injunction if such grant would tend to prejudge the case on the merits. The preliminary injunction should not determine the merits of the case, or decide controverted facts, but should still look to a future final hearing,” read a portion of the Iloilo vs. Honrado case decision.

Adviento explained that a temporary restraining order is to suspend proceedings until there is an opportunity to inquire whether any injunction should be granted, and it is not intended to operate as an injunction prohibit any construction and demolition activity in furtherance of implementing the Carbon Market Development Project Joint Venture and maintain the present state of affairs.

On the other hand, an injunction is a preservative remedy aimed at protecting substantive rights and interests. The writ of preliminary injunction is issued by the court to prevent threatened or continuous studied and adjudicated. Its sole objective is to preserve the status quo until merits of the case can be heard fully, the judge said.

In Osmeña’s petition, he is seeking that the JVA entered into between respondent Megawide Construction Corp. (MCC), and the Cebu City Government through the late mayor Edgardo Labella and Mayor Michael Rama, who is currently serving a six-month suspension, be declared as void and inexistent from the beginning for violating the constitutional, existing laws, rules and regulations, and city ordinances;

The preliminary prohibitory injunction issued to restrain activities described be made permanent, and that a mandatory injunction and a writ of mandamus issue ordering the public and private respondents and all those acting on their behalf including its enforcement entities, and the Philippine National Police (PNP) to restore the demolished market stall holders and/or allow them to return to their original allocated places;

Declare the MCC, Cebu2 World Development Inc., and its affiliates, conduits and principals, permanently disqualified from proceeding further with the JVA and ordered to restore the Carbon Market to its original structures;

Prohibiting the public respondents, namely the chief executive, presiding officer, and members of the majority of the City Council of Cebu City, and all city subordinates, personnel, including the PNP, from enforcing, implementing the JVA and its supplement, and further from entertaining, accepting, approving, and implementing any similar or related proposal from MCC, its affiliates, conduits, subsidiaries or principals.

SunStar Cebu reached Osmeña for a comment, but he said that he has yet to receive the order from RTC, while C2W general manager Lydwena Eco could not be reached as of press time.

In December 2020, Osmeña filed a petition for judicial review and temporary restraining order against the Carbon Market Modernization developer, MCC, and the Cebu City Government, stressing that the project is “anti-poor” because once the market is developed, big companies and businesses will take over, eliminating marginalized vendors.

The 112-year-old Carbon Market is the largest and oldest public market in Cebu City. / JPS