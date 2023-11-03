Petro Gazz looks to keep winning streak going

THE Petro Gazz Angels will battle it out against the Chery Tiggo Crossovers in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino eliminations on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

The solo lead in the standings is at stake for Petro Gazz, which dropped F2 Logistics on Thursday night to move to 4-0 in this tournament.

Petro Gazz coach Timmy Sto. Tomas did not have the luxury of time to prepare his team well for the Crossovers, who he believes has the skill and talent to spring a surprise on them.

“Chery Tiggo is a very competitive team. On paper, individually, they have the materials and we need to study their system and how they play,” Sto. Tomas said.

Meanwhile, the Crossovers had a virtual workout against the Gerflor Defenders last Tuesday, winning in three sets with rookie Eya Laure continuing to flourish with her strong play complemented by her sister EJ’s consistent games, along with those of Cess Robles, Imee Hernandez, Cza Carandang, Pauline Gaston and Shaya Adorador and the playmaking skills of Jasmine Nabor and Joyme Cagande.

Grethcel Soltones, Remy Palma, Jonah Sabete, Aiza Pontillas, and Djanel Cheng form part of Petro Gazz’s solid lead group that includes either liberos Jellie Tempiatura or Baby Barbon with Nicole Tiamzon, Dzi Gervacio, Marian Buitre and Kecelyn Galdones ready to step up.