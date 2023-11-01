Petro Gazz puts unbeaten record on the line

THE Petro Gazz Angels will put their undefeated record on the line against the F2 Logistics in the the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Santa Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.

The Angels and the Cargo Movers are coming off straight-set wins over the Nxled Chameleons and the Galeries Tower Highrisers, respectively, in Candon, Ilocos Sur over the weekend.

“We need to prepare because Petro Gazz is one of the stronger teams. Hopefully we’re able to apply what we’ve learned in our past games,” said F2 Logistics coach Regine Diego. “But we’ll do our best and hopefully no more injuries.”

Top hitter Myla Pablo, who missed the last game, is expected to be back and join Ara Galang, Ivy Lacsina, Aby Maraño, Majoy Baron and Jolina dela Cruz as they slug it out with the streaking Angels, who also rolled to 3-0 victories over the Highrisers and the Gerflor Defenders to stay within striking distance of fellow unbeaten squad Creamline Cool Smashers (4-0).

“Rest is really important. But there’s no change in our game plan, training lang and stay focused,” said Petro Gazz assistant coach Stephen Patrona.

The Angels will again be spearheaded by the crew of Cebuana Grethcel Soltones, Aiza Pontillas, Djanel Cheng, Kecelyn Galdones, Jonah Sabete and Ranya Musa, making the duel truly a match to watch.