Petroleum firm opens new terminal in Cebu

BANKING on Cebu’s growing economy and increased consumption, Unioil, the third-largest petroleum company opened its new fuel terminal in Cebu.

According to the company, the establishment of the terminal is expected to bring significant economic benefits to the local community.

“By improving fuel accessibility, Unioil aims to enhance regional productivity and positively impact the local economy. This initiative reflects Unioil’s dedication to sustainability and community development,” said Janice Roxas-Chua, chief executive officer of Unioil.

She added that the expansion signifies the company’s commitment to growth and serving the growing local economies in the Visayas and Mindanao corridor.

In 2023, Central Visayas was the fastest economy among the 17 regions at 7.3 percent with the services sector comprising the bulk or 70 percent of the region’s gross regional domestic product.

With a capacity of over 100 million liters, the new terminal in Cebu represents a significant step in Unioil’s growth strategy, extending its reach to the Visayas region.

The Cebu terminal will serve as a central supply hub for various islands, including Bohol, Leyte, Masbate, Negros, Panay, Samar and Surigao. This expansion allows Unioil to make available to a broader customer base its efficient and eco-friendly fuel options.

The Cebu terminal is designed to store imported Euro 5-compliant fuels; with a maximum sulfur content of 10 parts per million, it is five times cleaner compared to other conventional fuels.

“Our new terminal in Cebu reflects our dedication to operational excellence and customer satisfaction. We support the economic and environmental well-being of the communities we serve with top-tier fuel solutions,” Kenneth Pundanera, president of Unioil.

The company added that it is planning to build more retail stations to business opportunities for entrepreneurs who are interested in operating a Unioil-branded station. / KOC