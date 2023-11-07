Petron Corp. logs P9.5B in net income, up 16% in 9 months

PETRON Corp.’s consolidated revenues for the first nine months stood at P587.3 billion albeit lower than the previous year’s P631.1 billion as prices corrected from their extraordinarily elevated levels last year due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

While international prices started to rise again in the third quarter, the year-to-date September average of benchmark Dubai crude closed at almost US$82 per barrel, still down 18 percent from the same period in 2022.

Despite recording lower revenues, the group’s operating income rose by 64 percent, reaching P27 billion from 2022’s P16.5 billion driven largely by the strong volume growth.

This improvement allowed the company to absorb the more than 50 percent increase in financing cost ending the nine-month period with a consolidated net income of P9.5 billion, 16 percent higher than last year’s P8.2 billion.