Petron Corp. raises nearly P17 billion from share offering

OIL industry leader Petron Corp. has raised P16.83 billion from its latest preferred shares offering on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, at the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE).

The total amount raised reflects a 1.3x oversubscription over the P13 billion base offer, leading to an additional oversubscription of P3.83 billion.

Such numbers underscore the strong demand for Petron’s preferred shares.

The preferred shares were offered to the public from Sept. 5 to 13.

Dividend rates for Series 4D (PRF4D) and 4E (PRF4E) are 6.8364 percent p.a. and 7.1032 percent p.a., respectively, and were priced on the low end of the marketing range.

The offer marks the second tranche of the company’s 50 million shelf-registered peso-denominated preferred shares.

The proceeds from the offer will be used to redeem the company's Series 3A Preferred Shares and fund general corporate purposes, among others.