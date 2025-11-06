Petron’s profit jumps 37% to P9.7 billion

PETRON Corp. said its net income rose 37 percent to P9.7 billion in the first nine months of 2025, driven by higher domestic sales, lower costs and improved refinery efficiency.

The country’s lone oil refiner reported consolidated revenues of P594.9 billion, down 10 percent from a year ago due to weaker global oil prices.

Dubai crude averaged US$71 per barrel from January to September, 13 percent lower year-on-year.

Sales volumes rose three percent to 84.7 million barrels, lifted by an 11 percent increase in Philippine retail sales.

Operating income grew 20 percent to P26.6 billion. Chief executive officer Ramon Ang said Petron remains resilient despite market volatility and weaker refining margins. / KOC