Peza accelerates eco-friendly projects at Mactan Economic Zone

A NEW wave of sustainability initiatives is underway at the Mactan Economic Zone (MEZ), as the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza) ramps up efforts to make the hub more efficient and environmentally sustainable.

In a press release, Peza Director General Tereso O. Panga said several key projects are in the pipeline to reduce the environmental footprint of locators. These include a thermal oxidation facility for hazardous waste treatment, the adoption of advanced sewage treatment technology from Denmark, and the proposed Microbridge Solar Project to provide clean, renewable, and cost-efficient energy.

The initiatives coincide with the energization of a new mobile substation by Mactan Electric Company, Inc. (Meco) on March 9, 2026.

The 3–20 MVA, 13.8 kV mobile substation replaces transformers that have been in service for over four decades. Meco senior vice president and general manager Gilbert A. Pagobo said the upgrade will improve efficiency, boost system reliability, and expand capacity to meet rising power demand while minimizing disruptions.

MEZ acting administrator Arnel M. Suyu said the project is a key step in modernizing the zone’s power infrastructure, ensuring a stable electricity supply vital to industrial activity and economic growth.

Industry locators welcomed the upgrade, citing improved reliability. Mepzcem president Lorena Baluran also highlighted Meco’s strong partnership with locators and Peza’s continued support for a business-friendly environment.

Panga said the project is the country’s first mobile substation of its kind, reinforcing MEZ’s position as a reliable industrial hub. He added that dependable energy systems are crucial to maintaining the global competitiveness of Peza-registered firms.

Meco president Douglas Luym reaffirmed the firm’s commitment to delivering reliable and competitively priced electricity.

MEZ is a 150-hectare industrial estate in Lapu-Lapu City. / KOC