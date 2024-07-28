Peza boosts economy with 120 new projects, 64% job growth in first half

THE Philippine Economic Zone Authority approved 120 new and expansion projects in the first half of the year.

This is expected to create more than 25,000 direct jobs, injecting P45.482 billion in investments with projected exports at approximately US$1.611 billion.

“The approval of these projects signals robust confidence in the Philippines’ business environment and economic potential,” said Peza Director Tereso Panga, in a statement.

The new projects approved recorded an 18 percent increase from the same period of last year’s 102 projects, with projected direct employment reaching a 64 percent uptick from 15,424 to 25,259 this year.

Peza said the second quarter alone approved 70 new and expansion projects, 40 percent higher than the 50 projects greenlighted in the first quarter.

Likewise, the second quarter logged a 104.29 percent increase in investments with P30.530 billion compared to the first quarter’s P14.951 billion.

In terms of employment, the approved projected employment of 13,751 in the second quarter registered an 18.97 percent increase from the 11,558 projected employment approved in the first quarter.

For the same period, Peza approved five big-ticket projects with combined total investments of P31.362 billion, two of which were approved in June.

The first and biggest project is a Filipino-led ecozone development in Tarlac, followed by a Caymanian company to manufacture solar wafer cells with Maxeon 7 technology; and a Japanese company into the manufacturing of metal base wire-wound chip inductors.

As for the other two newly approved big-ticket projects in June, the P6.150 billion investments came from a Malaysian company focusing on the manufacture and assembly of hair stylers, and a Japanese company manufacturing biomass fuel products, oxygen reducers, and high-quality activated charcoal made from coconut shells in General Santos City.

On June 28, the Peza Board approved 25 new and expansion projects to inject P8.654 billion worth of investments, $416 million in exports, and create 5,881 direct employment opportunities.

These approvals reflect a 13.64 percent increase in new and expansion projects from the 22 approved in June 2023 and a 69.24 percent increase in direct employment from the 3,475 recorded in the same month last year.

The approved 25 projects cover various industries, with 22 locator companies and three ecozone developers. These locator companies comprise export manufacturing activities with 11 projects, followed by six in IT-BPM, three in domestic markets, one in facilities development, and one in logistics services.

Calabarzon remains the preferred destination with P22 billion investments for new locator projects with 15 being located in Batangas, Cavite and Laguna, followed by the National Capital Region with P1.563 billion with three specifically in Quezon City and Marikina, and fully dispersed project approvals in the country with three located in Region 3 (Pampanga and Bulacan) with P13.278 billion in investments, one in Region 5 (Naga), two in Region 7 (Cebu) with P5.472 billion in investments and one in Region 12 (General Santos) with P1.718 billion investments. / KOC