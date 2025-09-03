Peza investments surge 72% in first 8 months, hit P105.8B

THE Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza) approved P105.83 billion worth of investments from January to August 2025, up 71.5 percent from 61.69 billion in the same period last year, reflecting stronger investor confidence in the country’s economic zones.

The approvals, which account for 42 percent of Peza’s annual target, cover 179 projects—an increase of nearly 10 percent from 2024—and are expected to generate 40,638 direct jobs, 27.7 percent higher year on year. Projected exports during the eight months also rose sharply to $3.38 billion from $1.97 billion.

In a statement, Peza Director General Tereso O. Panga said the growth underscores sustained interest in the Philippines.

“Investors are voting with their capital, and they are choosing the Philippines as a place to grow their businesses,” he said.

In August alone, the Peza Board, chaired by Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque approved 29 projects worth P14.87 billion, projected to create 4,764 jobs. While lower than August 2024 due to fewer board meetings, officials said the pipeline remains strong.

The latest approvals include 16 export manufacturing projects, five in IT-BPM, four domestic market ventures, three ecozone developments, and one facility. These will be strategically located in the National Capital Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Central Visayas, Davao Region and Sockskargen.

Four big-ticket ventures worth P11.24 billion were also cleared, including two new manufacturing ecozones in Tarlac, a 16-story facility in Davao City, and a steel plant expansion in Sarangani.

Leading investors this year come from the Cayman Islands, followed by South Korea, China, the U.S. and the Netherlands. / KOC