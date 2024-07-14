Peza names Taft East Gate as new IT Park

THERE’S a new IT Park in Cebu City.

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza) announced through its Facebook post on Thursday, July 11, 2024, that it officially sealed the proclamation of Taft East Gate IT Park with the signing of the Registration Agreement (RA) of Midland Development Corp. as an ecozone developer/operator.

Both parties signed the agreement on July 3, 2024, at the Peza Head Office.

On May 2, 2024, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. signed Proclamation 529, creating and designating a building and two parcels of land in Cardinal Rosales Ave., Brgy. Luz, Cebu City as an IT Park to be known as Taft East Gate.

“With new developer/operator entrants like Midland Development Corp., we are more able to provide new competitive and alluring location options for prospective locator enterprises. This brings us closer to our goal of eco-zoning the Philippines towards inclusive and sustainable development, particularly in the countryside—para sa Bagong Pilipinas,” said Peza Director General Tereso Panga.

Companies located in IT Parks and special economic zones enjoy a list of incentives and benefits provided by Peza. These benefits help companies to get the best return on their capital and investments.

Among the fiscal incentives include income tax holidays; tax-free and duty-free importation of capital equipment and raw materials; exemption from wharfage dues and export tax, impost, or fees; VAT zero-rating of local purchases; exemption from payment of all local government imposts, fees, licenses, or taxes; and exemption from expanded withholding tax.

Non-fiscal incentives include simplified import-export procedures; potential employment for non-resident foreign nationals; Issuance of special non-immigrant visas with multiple entry privileges for non-resident foreign nationals; and extended visa facilitation assistance to foreign nationals their spouses and dependents. / KOC