Peza okays application of Cirtek to launch e-motorcycle assembly in PH

CIRTEK Holdings Philippines Corp. announced that the application of its business unit Cirtek Advanced Technologies and Solutions Inc. - Philippine Branch (Catsi) for registration as a Domestic Market Enterprise engaged in the manufacture and/or assembly of Electric Motorcycle (2-Wheel and 3-Wheel), and Lithium-Ion Battery Pack at the Laguna Technopark, Biñan City, Laguna, was approved by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza) Board during its Dec. 19, 2023 meeting.

The company received the Peza Certificate of Board Resolution on Jan. 4, 2024.

Catsi has partnered with one of the largest electric motorcycle and lithium battery manufacturers in China.

This collaboration brings together the expertise and resources of two industry leaders, guaranteeing that its electric motorcycles meet the highest standards of performance, safety and innovation.

Catsi targets at least one million units within three to four years for domestic sales alone, as it expects most consumers will embrace the e-vehicle especially the two-wheel as the main transport solution.