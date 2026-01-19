Peza opens AI academy in Cebu

THE Cebu IT-BPM Organization (CIB.O) has lauded the launch of the Peza Advanced AI Academy in Cebu, calling on companies to take advantage of what it described as a rare opportunity to future-proof their workforce amid rapid shifts in global technology and services.

“We campaigned for maximized participation since its soft launch last quarter and some of our members have already started to avail (themselves) of the training programs,” CIB.O executive director Buddy Villasis said in CIB.O’s Facebook post. “We highly encourage all companies to take advantage of

this opportunity.”

The academy, launched by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza) on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, is located at the ETO Building along A.S. Fortuna St. in Mandaue. It is Peza’s first dedicated artificial intelligence training facility and was inaugurated with Peza Director General Theo Panga as guest of honor.

Developed in partnership with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) and private training providers Advanced Institute of Technology and StackTrek, the academy offers courses covering generative AI tools, automation and applied AI for business and industry.

Peza said the initiative is meant to address skills gaps as ecozone locators increasingly adopt advanced manufacturing processes, digital platforms and AI-enabled services. Panga said the program aligns human capital development with the agency’s push for digital transformation and higher-value investments.

Cebu relevance

Cebu, home to over 424 Peza-registered enterprises, was chosen as the site of the AI Tech Academy due to its strong industrial base and growing role in global supply chains. These companies, along with hundreds of suppliers, form the backbone of the region’s export manufacturing sector.

Industry leaders said hosting the academy in Cebu also strengthens the province’s position as a major information technology-business process management and technology hub outside Metro Manila. With a large concentration of ecozones and services firms, Cebu stands to benefit from a deeper pool of AI-ready professionals who can support higher-value functions, improve productivity and help firms retain and expand global accounts.

Tesda 7 Director Gamaliel Vicente and StackTrek chief executive officer Bill Yuen said companies still have room to enroll workers under the program, urging firms to move early as demand for AI skills accelerates.

CIB.O said it will continue assisting member-companies interested in participating, noting that stronger AI capabilities among Cebu-based firms could enhance the region’s competitiveness and reinforce its role in the country’s digital growth story. / KOC