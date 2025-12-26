Peza surpasses 2025 target, eyes P300B for 2026

THE Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza) surpassed its P250 billion investment target this year after hitting P260.89 billion, up 21.91 percent from the previous year’s P214.18 billion, and the highest since 2016.

Peza Director General Tereso Panga, as quoted in a press release on Wednesday, said their 2025 approvals are now the sixth highest for the agency, achieved “despite global headwinds and economic challenges.”

“Peza has defied the odds as it sustained its upward investment growth trajectory, anchored on the continued trust and confidence of investors in the Philippines, and most especially, in our ecozones,” he said.

With this, Panga said they now aim for P300 billion worth of investment approvals next year.

The approvals this year covered 314 new and expansion projects, up by 23.14 percent compared to the 255 projects in 2024, and are into manufacturing, information technology - business process management (IT-BPM), logistics, utilities, facilities, domestic market enterprises, tourism, and economic zone development.

Of the total, 41 big-ticket items are worth P210.9 billion, Peza data show.

All these projects are projected to produce up to US$11.52 billion worth of export revenues and 78,741 direct jobs.

During the Peza Board’s last meeting for the year on Dec. 22, it approved seven new and expansion projects worth P23.69 billion, which are expected to create 3,821 direct jobs and produce $1.304 billion worth of exports.

Three of these projects are big-ticket investments worth P23.12 billion, including an ultra-luxury hotel brand.

Aside from the Peza-approved projects, the press release said, the Peza Board, headed by Trade and Industry Secretary Cristina Roque, also okayed P29.62 billion worth of investments during the meeting.

“Building on this momentum, we remain focused on strengthening our ecozone ecosystem, expanding high-quality investments, and creating more jobs for Filipinos, as we position Peza for sustained growth and greater opportunities in the years ahead,” Panga said. / PNA