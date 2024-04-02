PFA wants to see more Filipino franchises venturing overseas

AS FRANCHISING remains one of the popular pathways into business ownership, the Franchise Asia Philippines Expo 2024 is gearing up to host a series of seminars aimed at empowering entrepreneurs, investors and business enthusiasts with the knowledge and tools necessary to excel in franchising.

Scheduled from April 12 to 14, 2024 at the SMX Convention Center Manila, these seminars promise to deliver insights into crucial aspects of franchising and business growth.

Participants will receive free consultations from seasoned franchising coaches on expanding their ventures through franchising.

The expo will also focus on educating the public about franchising fundamentals and avoiding potential scams by equipping participants with the knowledge needed to make informed investment decisions.

It will also offer practical guidance on global expansion strategies.

“The Philippines boasts one of the largest franchise sectors in the Asia-Pacific region, yet we have only a few Filipino franchises that have ventured onto the international stage,” said Philippine Franchise Association (PFA) chairman Chris Lim in a statement.

“That’s why the PFA is committed to empowering Philippine franchises to become global brands, and one way we’re doing this is through seminars like the one on global expansion.”

The PFA earlier said it targets to see 50 Filipino franchising brands across the world over the next three years. As of 2023, the Philippines has about 20 franchising brands with a presence in the global market.

During last year’s expo, Sherill Quintana, PFA chairperson, projected the franchising industry to grow up to 13 percent this year to be driven by the food, services and retail segments.

PFA president Joseph Tanbuntiong, who also serves as the chief business officer of Jollibee Foods Corp., is optimistic that this year’s run of Franchise Asia Philippines Expo 2024 will further bolster growth and encourage more Filipino brands to tap the international market.

“These seminars are designed to provide practical knowledge, actionable strategies and networking opportunities essential for thriving in the competitive world of franchising,” he said.

Most successful

Franchising remains an attractive entry point into business ownership because of its proven system and business model, boasting a 95 percent success rate compared to starting a business from scratch.

The Philippines so far is the most successful country in Southeast Asia concerning franchising. / KOC