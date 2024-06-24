PFF launches new program in Cebu

PHILIPPINE Football Federation president John Gutierrez launched the Football Starts At Home program in Cebu at the Bright Academy on June 24, 2024, a program geared toward getting more kids to learn the game.

Gutierrez was accompanied by PFF grassroots consultant Tom Byer, Central Visayas Regional Football Association head Rodney Orale and Cebu City Sports Commission chairman John Pages.

The program is geared at getting the parents of the potential players involved as their kids first coaches at home.

“The target is to teach the kids how to control the ball using a small space in their houses,” said Orale.

Orale said once the kids master the ball, they can start on other drills.

Meanwhile, Gutierrez also dropped by the office of Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia to drum up support as Cebu City is being eyed as one of the host for next year’s Fifa Futsal Women’s World Cup.

“The women’s futsal players around the world have been longing for a World Cup and now it has become a reality and we are very lucky that Fifa has chosen us to host it. So we are here to ask the local government of Cebu for the support because we are looking at having some of the games played here,” said Guttierez.

The PFF president added that he is looking at having the group stage or the knockout phase in Cebu.

“We are looking at training venues and game venues here in Cebu. We are also looking at some of the games in the other metros in the country,” said Guttierez. /PR