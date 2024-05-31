PFF picks Cebu as host of U19 semis

THE Central Visayas Regional Football Association (CVFA) got a big break after the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) picked Cebu as host of the semifinal round of the PFF U19 Boys National Championship on June 8, 2024.

CVFA, represented by the Don Bosco Technological Center team, will take on Group A No. 2 National Capital Region FA (NCRFA), which is represented by the Far Eastern University-Diliman Baby Tamaraws. The other semis will pit Group A No. 1 Negros Occidental RFA (NCRFA), which is represented by STI West Negros University FC, against the JCFC-Tamasak Barotac Nuevo of Panay RFA.

The winners in both matches will play for the title on June 10, 2024.

Coach Glen Ramos is thankful for the PFF for choosing Cebu as host, which allows the home team to save on expenses as well as gain that needed edge with having the crowd cheer for them.

However, Ramos said his team, which won all three matches in the group stage, scoring 13 goals while conceding only twice, is hampered by suspensions.

“We have two players, both starters, who are suspended and we also have three players who have one yellow card,” said Ramos.

Merrick Baloria and Justine Soco got two yellow cards, while team captain Carsten Pumareja, Alister Manlosa and Joaquin Nacion are sitting on a yellow card and another caution on the semifinal round means they will be suspended for the next match. / ML