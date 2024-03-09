PFF reminds organizers: Be mindful of extreme heat

WITH summer fast approaching, the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) has advised organizers of football tournaments to be mindful of extreme heat.

In a memo released by PFF general secretary Angelico Mercader, the PFF reminded all member associations of a 2023 memo that matches played in exteme heat, or those above 32 degrees Celsius, should have cooling breaks or may be called of as deemed necessary by the organiers for the safety of participants.

Mercader also reminded organizers to make sure ambulances with adequte first aid tools are available on site as well as responders trained to use defibrillators.

“The PFF also strongly recommends to ensure that medical clearances are likewise obtained from players, especially grassroots and non-professionals, prior to participation in the event,” Mercader said. “We continute to impore your good selves to take medical care of players, officials and other stakeholders, regardless of age, to heart.” / ML