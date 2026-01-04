PGT runner-up freed after drug arrest

MARK Joven Olvido, the third runner-up of Pilipinas Got Talent Season 6, has been released after nearly four years in detention at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Sta. Cruz, Laguna.

In a social media post dated Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, Olvido wrote: “Happy New Year Ma, to my wife, my child. Thank you for almost four years of sacrifice and hardship while I was inside. Thank you very much. I love you all very much.”

Olvido was arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Unit on Feb. 18, 2022.

Aside from marked money, authorities reportedly recovered suspected shabu valued at P85,000 from him.

Olvido was known as the “Vape Master,” the act he performed when he joined Pilipinas Got Talent in 2018 on ABS-CBN.

He also appeared in the television series FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano and in the films Fantastica, 3Pol Trobol, Huli Ka Balbon and Unli Life. / TRC S