PH agri trade deficit narrows 26.9% in December

THE Philippines posted a US$668.35-million agricultural trade deficit in December 2025, down 26.9 percent year on year, as export growth outpaced softer import demand, data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed.

The sharper contraction followed smaller deficit reductions of 10.8 percent in November 2025 and 10.7 percent in December 2024, reflecting sustained gains in agricultural exports.

Total agricultural trade in December edged up 1.7 percent to $2.44 billion. Exports rose to $884.77 million, accounting for 36.3 percent of trade, while imports declined to $1.55 billion, or 63.7 percent.

Agricultural export earnings surged 19.3 percent year on year, contributing 12.7 percent to the country’s total exports. The top 10 commodity groups generated $863.37 million, or 97.6 percent of agricultural exports. Shipments of edible fruits and nuts led at $329.72 million, representing 37.3 percent of export value.

Exports to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) reached $97.05 million, with Malaysia as the top destination at $58.09 million. Key products shipped to the region included animal or vegetable fats and oils, tobacco products, and miscellaneous edible preparations.

Shipments to the European Union totaled $220.40 million, led by the Netherlands with $154.41 million. Major EU-bound exports were fats and oils, preparations of meat or fish, and processed fruit and vegetables.

Meanwhile, agricultural imports fell 6.2 percent to $1.55 billion, equivalent to 14.8 percent of total Philippine imports. Cereals remained the largest import item at $234.18 million. Imports from Asean reached $488.12 million, led by Indonesia, while EU imports amounted to $127.59 million, with Spain as the top supplier. / KOC