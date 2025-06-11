PH aims to make impact in Billie Jean King Cup

MANILA – The Philippines has to hurdle Malaysia, Indonesia, and Uzbekistan in a bid for promotional ranking in the Billie Jean King (BJK) Cup next week.

Shaira Hope Rivera and Alexa Joy Milliam from the University of Western Alabama, and Philippine Tennis Academy members Tennielle Madis and Stefi Marithe Aludo make up the national team that will see action in the BJK Cup Asia/Oceania Group 2 scheduled from June 16 to 21 at the National Tennis Centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“Uzbekistan, Malaysia, and Indonesia are going to be the strongest teams,” said national women’s team coach Denise Dy during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) conference hall inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Also in Group 2 are Northern Marian Islands, Iran, Pacific Oceania, Kyrgyzstan, Singapore, and Mongolia.

The team will leave on Saturday, while the tournament draw is on Sunday.

Rivera, who was part of the team that played in Group 3 last December in Bahrain, is a member of the NCAA All-American Team Division II, while Milliam was named Intercollegiate Tennis Association-ITA National Freshman of the Year.

“I’m very excited to play again (for the Philippines). We have a good chance to win because (we) already know the players from other countries,” said the 25-year-old Rivera, an interdisciplinary management student. / PNA