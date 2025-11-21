PH animation sector steps up global push

THE Philippines is stepping up efforts to capture a larger slice of the US$413-billion global animation market, banking on rising exports, a fast-growing talent pool and a push to develop Filipino-owned intellectual property.

The sector generated $60 million in 2024 and employs more than 7,500 professionals, according to the Animation Council of the Philippines Inc. (Acpi). The group expects the workforce to double to over 15,000 by 2028, with industry value projected to reach $141 million. Acpi said stronger demand and new government-backed trade platforms are helping the industry move beyond outsourcing toward original content creation.

Anchoring these efforts is Animahenasyon 2025, the country’s annual animation festival, which runs from Nov. 24 to 26 in Metro Manila. Long viewed as a gauge of the industry’s creative and commercial momentum, the festival is restoring major events such as AniSine, AniTalk and the AniKompetisyon Awards, which drew over 100 entries this year.

A major addition this year is AniBusiness, a business-to-business convention on Nov. 26 at Seda BGC. Organized by Acpi and the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions’ (Citem) CreatePhilippines, the trade component aims to help studios secure outsourcing deals, co-production ventures and global partnerships.

CreatePhilippines will bring in local and international buyers through its trade network, offering incentives and business-matching sessions. Delegates will also join AniXperience, a cultural and business program featuring tours of Intramuros and visits to creative communities in

La Union.

Acpi and Citem formalized their collaboration through a memorandum of agreement signed on Oct. 13. Acpi officials, including executive director Daniel Enriquez and president Marlyn Montano, met with Citem executive director Leah Pulido Ocampo to craft initiatives supporting the Philippines’ ascent as an animation hub.

“Filipino animators have long helped bring some of the world’s most beloved titles to life,” Ocampo said. “It’s time the local industry gains the recognition it deserves. This year’s Animahenasyon can mark the start of the next stage of our industry’s evolution.” / KOC