PH animation teases new projects ahead of Annecy Festival

Filipino animators are set to showcase several original, homegrown projects on the international stage at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2026, to be held in June in France.

Among the anticipated lineup is “Lovers,” an adult animated short film by independent outfit Heartbreak Studio, which released a new teaser still on May 19, 2026, ahead of its festival screening.

The “enemies-to-lovers” story follows Sara, a young chef running her family’s restaurant, who crosses paths with a literal siren named Sirena, featuring the voices of Valorant voice actors Vanille Velasquez and Dawn Bennett. / BKA S