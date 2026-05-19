PH attracts more foreign retirees

THE Philippines continues to attract foreign retirees, with 22 new members of the Special Resident Retiree’s Visa (SRRV) program recently taking their oath, according to the Department of Tourism (DOT).

The SRRV is a non-immigrant visa program that grants foreign retirees permanent residency and multiple-entry privileges in the Philippines. Members also gain access to discounts and exclusive offers from Philippine Retirement Agency (PRA)-accredited establishments covering healthcare, lifestyle, and other services.

Data from the PRA showed that as of April 30, 2026, the Philippines had 61,695 active SRRV members, including principal retirees and their registered dependents.

Tourism officials said the continued growth of the program reflects the country’s appeal to retirees seeking affordable living, healthcare access, and lifestyle benefits in Southeast Asia.

The Philippines’ retirement sector has also gained international recognition in recent years. In 2025, digital travel platform TripZilla named the Philippines as the “Best Retirement Destination in Asia,” while Dumaguete City was identified by Investopedia in February 2026 as among Asia’s most budget-friendly retirement destinations.

The DOT said it remains committed to strengthening the country’s position as a safe and high-quality destination for foreign retirees, a segment seen contributing to tourism receipts, real estate demand, healthcare services, and local economic activity. / KOC