PH bans pork imports from Taiwan

THE Philippines has ordered a temporary ban on the importation of live pigs, pork meat, pig skin and other pork-based products from Taiwan following the confirmation of an African swine fever (ASF) outbreak there.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., in a statement Monday, said the measure is necessary to shield the country’s multibillion-peso hog industry from the highly contagious disease.

Tiu Laurel directed the immediate suspension of all imports from Taiwan, including semen used for artificial insemination. The order takes effect at once and will remain in force until officially lifted.

“We have to be vigilant in preventing further ASF infections to protect jobs and investments in the swine industry and ensure food security and consumers’ health,” Tiu Laurel said, noting the potential economic impact should ASF re-enter and spread in local farms.

Taiwan’s veterinary authorities notified the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) on Oct. 25 about an ASF outbreak in domesticated pigs in Taichung City. Laboratory tests conducted by the Veterinary Research Institute confirmed the infection.

Applications for new clearances are suspended until further notice. The department also instructed veterinary quarantine officers at all ports to intercept and confiscate any prohibited shipments. Meanwhile, DA field offices are intensifying biosecurity measures and monitoring regional animal health developments to keep the local pork supply secure. / PNA