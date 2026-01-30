PH bet Christina Vanhefflin finishes 4th runner-up in Miss Intercontinental 2026

CHRISTINA Vanhefflin extended the Philippines’ impressive 12-year placement streak at the Miss Intercontinental 2026 pageant after finishing as fourth runner-up during the coronation night held in Sahl Hasheesh, Egypt, on January 29, 2026.

The 20-year-old Mutya ng Pilipinas–Intercontinental 2025 titleholder from Leyte advanced through the competition after winning the Power of Beauty Award, which granted her automatic placement in the Top 25 and Top 7.

Her win marked a back-to-back Power of Beauty victory for the Philippines, following her Mutya ng Pilipinas 2024 predecessor Alyssa Redondo.

Redondo made history as the first-ever recipient of the Power of Beauty Award. The distinction is bestowed upon a contestant who exemplifies not only physical beauty but also confidence, personality, intelligence, and strong advocacy throughout the competition.

Varvara Yakovenko of Russia was crowned Miss Intercontinental 2026, besting over 50 candidates to succeeding the title from former winner Maria Cepero from Puerto Rico. She also earned the titles Miss Intercontinental Europe and Miss Photogenic.

The first runner-up was Lorena Suárez of Cuba, who was also named Miss Intercontinental North America.

Vanessa Wenk of Thailand finished as second runner-up and was crowned Miss Intercontinental Asia and Oceania.

Faida Kassim of Tanzania placed third runner-up, winning Miss Intercontinental Africa, Best in Swimsuit, and the People’s Choice Award.

Vanhefflin of the Philippines claimed the fourth runner-up position.

Kika Marques das Neves of Ecuador finished as fifth runner-up and was awarded Miss Intercontinental South America, while Brilliant Maroko of Kenya secured the sixth runner-up spot.

The Philippines has produced two Miss Intercontinental titleholders in the past: Karen Gallman (2018) and Cinderella Faye Obeñita (2021). The country’s 12-year placement streak began in 2013, when Mutya ng Pilipinas 2013 Koreen Medina placed as third runner-up, underscoring the Philippines’ consistent strong performance in the international pageant. (Jasten Arrogante, BiPSU intern)