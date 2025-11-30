PH Bet finishes 4th runner-up at Miss International

Catalina Duque of Colombia was crowned Miss International 2025 on Thursday night, Nov. 27, at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium in Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan.

Duque topped 79 other candidates, including the Philippines’ Myrna Esguerra, who finished as fourth runner-up.

The other winners were first runner-up Yollanda Chimbarami of Zimbabwe, second runner-up Paola Guzman Sanchez of Bolivia and third runner-up Melliza Xaviera Yulian of Indonesia. Miss International 2024 Huynh Thi Thanh Thuy of Vietnam passed on the crown to Duque.

Had Esguerra won, she would have been the seventh Filipina titleholder. Previous winners were Gemma Cruz-Araneta (1964), Aurora Pijuan (1970), Melanie Marquez (1979), Precious Lara Quigaman (2005), Bea Rose Santiago (2013) and Kylie Verzosa (2016). / / TRC S